NATO allies probably give weapons they purchase over to Ukraine, Trump says

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. NATO probably gives the weapons it purchases over to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said in a conversation with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"They probably then give it over to Ukraine to use, and Ukraine uses them well," Trump said, speaking of US and European weapons purchases for NATO.

The US leader noted that Washington had spent trillions of dollars, "paying for 100% of the costs of NATO." "Now, they pay more, <...> because they have the money. I say you have to pay for it. You buy missiles, you have to pay for it," Trump added.

"When we needed NATO, they were not there for us," Trump emphasized, referring to the European countries that had refused to support the US in its conflict with Iran.