US decision to withdraw troops from Germany will not affect NATO’s capabilities — official

BRUSSELS, May 5. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to withdraw part of US troops from Germany will not affect NATO’s deterrence and defensive capabilities, Martin O'Donnell, spokesperson for the bloc’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, said.

"From a NATO perspective, in terms of our deterrence and defensive plans, this doesn’t change anything. <...> We are able now and we will still be able to deter and defend all alliance territory," he told the Euronews broadcaster.

According to the spokesperson, the US is expected to withdraw some of its troops in six to 12 months, with "all those things still being under consideration."

On May 12, US President Donald Trump announced plans to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany by 5,000. This refers to the withdrawal of approximately 12% of the 38,000-strong US contingent in the country, which is its largest troop grouping in Europe. The US leader did not specify why the administration might take such a step; however, the announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s military campaign against Iran, pointing to its lack of a clear strategy.