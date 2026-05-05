Pakistani PM urges US, Iran to respect ceasefire following strikes on UAE

ISLAMABAD, May 5. /TASS/. Islamabad condemns strikes on the United Arab Emirates and emphasises the need to uphold the Iran-US ceasefire, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates last night. <...> It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region," he wrote on X.

The UAE came under a barrage of missiles and drones on Monday. As a result, a major fire broke out at an oil processing facility in the emirate of Fujairah. Abu Dhabi blamed the strikes on Tehran and vowed to retaliate. However, Iran denies any involvement.