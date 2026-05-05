US attacks allegedly drug traffickers’ ship killing two people

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. The US military has attacked a ship allegedly used by drug traffickers in the Caribbean, killing two people, said the United States Southern Command.

"On May 4, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," it said on X.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed."