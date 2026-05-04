Slovak Prime Minister, Zelensky discuss prospects of government consultations

YEREVAN, May 4. /TASS/. The main topic of discussion between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Vladimir Zelensky in Yerevan was the development of Slovak-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations, the prime minister told reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

"I am mainly interested in whether Ukraine wants to continue joint government meetings, as I believe this is the best format for ongoing cooperation," Fico said.

He noted that the next Slovak-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations as a joint cabinet meeting are set for the end of June, with the location yet to be determined. Fico expressed a preference for Bratislava as the venue.

The prime minister remarked that his meeting with Zelensky was brief and suggested that had they spoken longer, they would have butted heads on some issues. Fico emphasized his contrasting perspective on the war, the transit of oil and gas through Ukraine to Europe, and military loans to Kiev.

Fico reiterated that Slovakia will not support any military loans for Ukraine, stating, "It remains true that Slovakia will not support any military loans for Ukraine," and reminded that Slovakia opposed the EU's €90 billion military loan to Ukraine.

In response to a journalist's question, Fico reiterated his planned visit to Moscow on May 9, recalling that 70,000 young people died during Slovakia's liberation by the Red Army, which included representatives from all USSR nations.

He stated he would lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to express gratitude on behalf of the Slovaks and mentioned a brief meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming he would not attend any military parade.