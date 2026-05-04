US readies to withdraw troops from base in southern Germany — newspaper

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. The US is preparing to withdraw its first troops from a base near the German town of Vilseck, the Bild newspaper reported, citing its own sources.

The article noted that the US mechanized brigade stationed at Vilseck is equipped with Stryker armored vehicles. Of the nearly 40,000 US troops stationed in Germany, approximately 26,000 are deployed in Vilseck and the nearby town of Grafenwohr. The largest US military training area outside the US is located there.

On April 29, US President Donald Trump emphasized that Washington is considering reducing its military presence in Germany and will soon make a decision on the matter. On April 30, responding to reporters’ questions, the US leader suggested that Washington might reduce its troop numbers in not only Germany but also Italy and Spain.

Trump did not specify why his administration might take such a step. However, the statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s military campaign against Tehran, pointing to the lack of a clear US strategy. On April 28, Trump accused Merz of considering it acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons. On May 1, US Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell announced an order from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany. According to him, the withdrawal is expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months.