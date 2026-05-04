European leaders discuss ramping up drone production

LONDON, May 4. /TASS/. Leaders of the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Finland, and France, as well as the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO, held a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community in Yerevan, during which they discussed increasing drone production, according to a statement by the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Building on Ukraine’s drone expertise, the group also discussed opportunities to accelerate defense industrial cooperation to provide new technologies to enhance long-term security in Europe," the statement reads.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry released the names and addresses of companies in Europe that manufacture drones used to strike Russian territory, as well as foreign companies that produce components for them. Following this, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on X that the published data should be viewed as a list of potential targets for the Russian Armed Forces.