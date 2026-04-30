UN Secretary-General concerned of navigation restrictions in Hormuz area

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep concerns of restrictions of the freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait area.

"I am deeply concerned about the curtailment of navigational rights and freedoms in the area of the Strait of Hormuz," Guterres told reporters.

Constraints impede the delivery of oil, gas, fertilizer, and other critical commodities, disrupt energy, transport, manufacturing, and food markets, and strangle the global economy, he said.

"As with every conflict, the whole of humanity is paying the price - even if a few are reaping huge profits," Guterres stressed, adding that "the pain will be felt for a long time to come."