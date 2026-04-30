No word from US about when Russia negotiations might continue — Zelensky

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner have an open invitation to visit Kiev, but Washington has given no word about when negotiations on Ukraine might continue, Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to him, there are no new indications of when or where negotiations mediated by the Trump administration might take place. "I think it all depends on how the situation in the Middle East unfolds," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources in the US administration, reported that US officials can no longer remember when the topic of negotiations on Ukraine was last raised at the White House, as US negotiators are primarily focused on Iran.