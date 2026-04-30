Relations between Russia, Congo stand test of time — Congolese president

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian-Congolese relations have stood the test of time and are not subject to geopolitical upheavals, President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, stated at a meeting with the Speaker of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko.

"The history of friendship between our countries has stood the test of time and the changes happening around the world, both in Africa and in Russia. And these changes have in no way affected the relations between our countries and our peoples. We have always declared our readiness and desire to develop relations with the brotherly people of Russia. And these are mutually beneficial relations," the Congolese leader said.

He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome. "I would like to express gratitude for the interest you show in our country, in Africa. Because Africa is currently seeking its own model of development, of developing relations with other peoples of the world. And especially with the people of Russia, who treat the peoples of Africa with respect and friendship," Sassou Nguesso said.