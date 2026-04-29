Closing Strait of Hormuz could cost Turkey up to $24 bln — Turkish energy minister

ISTANBUL, April 29. /TASS/. Turkey’s additional costs due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, depending on the oil price, could range from $13.6 bln to $24 bln, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"The crisis could impact us in the following way: if oil remains at an average of $100 [per barrel] this will add $13.6 bln by the end of the year; if the price is $125 [per barrel], the costs will increase to $24 bln. These are additional costs," he told reporters.

The Turkish treasury could lose roughly 600 bln Turkish lira (about $13.3 bln) in taxes due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the minister added.