Iran counts on Russian mediation, remains engaged globally — Chinese expert

BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. Iran is not isolated from the international community amid the tense situation in the Middle East and is interested in Russia's mediation efforts, Sun Degang, director of the Middle East Studies Center at Fudan University, said.

"The fact that Iran keeps making visits to third-party countries further shows its readiness for peace talks and its acceptance of mediation from these nations," the expert said, commenting on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Russia. "It also indicates that Iran is not isolated within the international community regarding the current situation in the Middle East," China's Global Times newspaper quoted him as saying.

Sun Degang noted that Iran's three-step plan for resolving the crisis indicates Tehran's desire to "break down the very complex conflict into manageable parts." According to him, the Iranian side "has demonstrated its willingness to actively engage in peace talks."

The center director believes that after nearly two months of hostilities, neither the United States nor Iran has a real desire to continue the conflict. "Deep divides persist over their core demands, with each side waiting for the other to blink first in the stalemate," he added. "Against this backdrop, the prospects of the peace talks remain clouded by uncertainty," the expert concluded.

On April 27, Putin held talks with Araghchi in St. Petersburg. The Russian president said Moscow is ready to do everything in its power to ensure that peace in the Middle East is achieved as soon as possible. The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, noted that relations between Moscow and Tehran constitute a strategic partnership and will continue to strengthen, expressing gratitude for Russia's support.

As reported earlier by Al Mayadeen television channel, Iran had handed a three-phase proposal for talks with the US over to the mediators. According to the broadcaster, Tehran wants the first phase of negotiations to focus on ending the war and securing guarantees that military operations against Iran and Lebanon will not resume. The second phase is supposed to involve discussions on the post-conflict management of the Strait of Hormuz. The third phase would address Tehran’s nuclear program. Al Mayadeen pointed out that Iran was reluctant to discuss the issue until agreements were reached in the first two phases.