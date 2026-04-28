Israel eliminates 1,000 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon — army statement

TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. Israel has eliminated about 1,000 military facilities in southern Lebanon, which belonged to the Hezbollah Shia movement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"IDF troops <...> in southern Lebanon, dismantled more than 1,000 terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah terrorists to carry out attack plans against IDF troops, including booby-trapped structures and buildings where weapons were located," the statement reads.

The IDF added that "the troops located hundreds of weapons, including machine guns, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, mines, pistols, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, RPG rockets and mortar shells.".