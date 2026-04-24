Iranian ambassador to Russia calls on SCO to condemn US-Israeli attacks on nuclear sites

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations (SCO) to condemn the US and Israeli attacks on his country’s nuclear sites.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran insists that the United States and the Zionist regime’s (Israel’s - TASS) brutal and illegal attacks on nuclear facilities under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and the IAEA Charter. Such actions should be clearly and unequivocally condemned by the SCO countries," he said during a round of consultations on international affairs and regional security at the level of SCO deputy foreign ministers in Moscow.

"Attacks on nuclear sites are explicitly prohibited" by international law, he stressed. "Such attacks may be fraught with catastrophic consequences, such as numerous civilian casualties and long-term devastating impacts on the environment."

Iran and the United States engaged on indirect talks on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions in April-May 2025. In June, 2025, Israel attacked Iran while the United States delivered airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran. A ceasefire was declared after 12 days of bombardments.

In 2026, Tehran and Washington resumed mediated talks, with the last round being held in Geneva on February 26. The sides were supposed to continue consultations in Vienna in March but on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran and attacked its nuclear facilities again. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war.