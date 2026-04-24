Israeli army strikes Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon in response to attack

TEL AVIV, April 24. /TASS/. Israel has attacked the Hezbollah Shia movement’s military facilities in southern Lebanon in response to rocket strikes on the northern areas of the Jewish state, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

According to the military, the attacks targeted "military structures" in the areas of Kherbet Selem and Touline in southern Lebanon. "The IDF will continue to act decisively against threats directed at the Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the army added.

The IDF said on the evening of April 23 that it had identified several projectiles launched from Lebanon towards the border settlement of Shtula. The launcher was later struck by the Israeli military.