Restoring depleted US missile stockpiles after Iran war to take years, experts say

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. The United States will need years to restore the missile supplies it expended during its operation against Iran, experts from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS, designated as an undesirable organization in Russia) point out in a report.

According to them, in the 39 days of the air and missile campaign against Iran, US forces extensively used Tomahawk and JASSM missiles, Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), SM-6 multi-purpose missiles, and SM-3 interceptors, as well as THAAD and Patriot missiles. "Rebuilding to prewar levels for the seven munitions will take from one to four years," the analysts note.

"These missiles will also be critical for a potential Western Pacific conflict. Even before the Iran war, stockpiles were deemed insufficient for a peer competitor fight. That shortfall is now even more acute," the report reads.

Experts emphasize that the current stocks are enough for a continuation of military operations against Iran, but risks exist for future conflicts. The analysts also warn that the heavy use of Patriot, THAAD and PrSM missiles in the Iran operation will also undermine Washington’s ability to supply weapons to Ukraine and other allies and partners.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to multiple disagreements. It is currently unclear if the parties will hold another round of consultations, although Washington has been sending signals that in-person could resume talks in Islamabad in the coming days. On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was extending the ceasefire with Iran hours before it expired.