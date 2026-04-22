Iran says US economic pressure attempts entirely futile

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. The United States attempted to exert economic pressure on Iran, but all such efforts proved futile, Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has said.

"One of the enemy’s goals from the very beginning was to exert economic pressure on the [Iranian] nation, thus weakening its resilience, but they failed. Moreover, with each attack, the will, cohesion and presence of our people in the streets only grew," SNN TV quoted Mohseni-Ejei as saying.

On April 15, Bessent announced that the US was shifting to the financial equivalent of war with Iran, supplementing its military operation against Iran, codenamed Epic Fury, with maximum economic pressure on Tehran. He explained that this involves stepping up efforts to block the Iranian government’s banking transactions and financial assets, as well as imposing secondary sanctions on those who purchase oil from Iran.