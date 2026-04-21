US pressure on Iran could harden its negotiating stance — China Daily

BEIJING, April 21. /TASS/. The US, as the initiator of the conflict, must take responsibility for ending it, and Washington’s attempts to force Tehran to make concessions could harden Iran’s negotiating stance, according to an editorial opinion published by the China Daily newspaper.

"The conflict between the United States and Iran has reached a critical juncture, with negotiations in Islamabad offering a glimmer of hope for resolution. However, the possibility of peace is tenuous, as both sides harbor a deep-seated mistrust of each other and have competing interests. <…> Having originally left it open whether it would engage in negotiations, the Iranian side told the media on Monday that it will continue to talk with the US," the newspaper writes.

As the article points out, possible talks in Islamabad create an opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue. "It is crucial that both sides approach the negotiations with a willingness to compromise. But it is the US, in particular, as the initiator of this conflict, that must shoulder its responsibility to end it. It should demonstrate that it is willing to negotiate in good faith, as it has repeatedly broken its promises — first by withdrawing from the nuclear deal, then by imposing maximum pressure and launching strikes against Iran in the middle of negotiations, and now by negotiating while maintaining a blockade," the article states.

The publication notes that when negotiations are viewed as a tactical tool to buy time or strengthen leverage, rather than a genuine path to a settlement, they become nothing more than a futile exercise. "The US side should know that its attempts to force concessions are far more likely to harden positions than to bridge gaps. Threats of military action, particularly during a ceasefire, risk deepening mistrust and reducing the space for meaningful dialogue. To move from a fragile ceasefire toward more durable peace, Washington needs to abandon its approach of negotiating while simultaneously escalating pressure," the newspaper writes.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation — by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.

It is not yet clear whether another round of consultations will ultimately be organized, although Washington has signaled its intention to send its negotiating team to the Pakistani capital city. The talks could reportedly take place on April 21.