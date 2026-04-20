Trump declines to open Strait of Hormuz until deal with Iran signed

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not open the Strait of Hormuz until an agreement with Iran is signed, despite oil prices rising amid the ongoing blockade, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

"They want me to open it. The Iranians desperately want it opened. I'm not opening it until a deal is signed," Trump said.

The agency notes that oil prices have risen because the US has upheld its blockade of the strait while the Navy has seized an Iranian-flagged vessel.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. The Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against Iran.

On April 7, Washington announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation.

Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.