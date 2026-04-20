Pakistan's interior minister, Iran's envoy discuss preparations for talks with US

ISLAMABAD, April 20. /TASS/. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iranian ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri-Moghadam have discussed preparations for a possible second round of the US-Iranian talks, the Pakistani Interior Ministry said.

"Preparations for the second round of negotiations [between the United States and Iran] were discussed. The need for a long-term solution [to the conflict] and a reduction of tensions through diplomacy and negotiations was emphasized," the ministry said on X.

The meeting was also attended by the chief commissioner of Islamabad, his deputy and the inspector general of police of the federal capital.