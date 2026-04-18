Poland may eventually need to restore conscription — president

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki did not rule out a possible return to compulsory military service in the country.

"It cannot be ruled out that we may live to see a moment when such a decision becomes necessary. The security situation is changing almost every week, if not every day," the president said on the YouTube channel Zero. "If the Sejm (the lower house of parliament - TASS) adopted such a law, I certainly would not oppose it," he added.

Compulsory military service in Poland was suspended in 2009 and replaced with voluntary service, but universal conscription was not officially abolished. At present, Polish authorities are not planning to restore it, focusing instead on building a large military reserve.