Trump says he trusts Iran to comply with terms of potential deal

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he trusts Iran to comply with the terms of a peace agreement if one is signed.

Asked by the TV channel whether one can be confident that Iran would fulfill its obligations under a potential agreement, the American leader answered in the affirmative. He also said that Tehran wants to make a deal, adding that the US naval blockade has deprived the Islamic Republic of revenues.

Trump denied a report by Axios that the US and Iran were discussing the possibility of unfreezing $20 billion in Tehran’s frozen funds in exchange for transferring its enriched uranium to Washington. He described the report as "fake news."