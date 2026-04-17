Iran, Oman may overhaul navigation rules in Hormuz — Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, April 17. /TASS/. Iran and Oman can lay the foundation for a new shipping paradigm in the Strait of Hormuz for the post-crisis period under a joint protocol, said Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani.

"The joint role of Iran and Oman as two coastal states on both sides of the strait is gaining structural and decisive importance. These states, based on their geographical location and historical and legal responsibilities, can lay the foundation for the formation of a new regime in the post-crisis period under a joint protocol," the embassy quoted Rouzbahani as saying.

According to the ambassador, the regime will be based on three key provisions: ensuring sustainable maritime security, preventing military abuse of this strategic waterway, and establishing a balance between the freedom of navigation and the right for sovereignty of the coastal states.

The diplomat put forward the concept of "a safe passage" as a legal and strategic innovation, which preserves the principle of freedom of navigation and at the same time places it within the safety requirements that are to be verified.

"According to this approach, a passage is recognized as permissible only when this passage does not pose a threat in any way, has no connection with hostile actions, and is also carried out under the control and coordination of the coastal states. To achieve this goal, such tools as advance notification of passage, identification of vessels and the issuance of "a safe passage code" can be provided - mechanisms that act not as restrictions, but as guarantees of collective security," the ambassador explained.