Talks with Israel do not mean Lebanon admitting defeat — president

TUNIS, April 17. /TASS/. Lebanon is not surrendering in any way by engaging in talks with Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

"These talks are not a sign of weakness, retreat, or concession," he said in an address to the nation. "The talks do not mean a waiver of rights."

"We are in a new stage as we move from the work on a ceasefire to the work on lasting agreements that will ensure the rights of our people, our country’s unity, and our nation’s sovereignty," he stressed, adding that the country’s authorities "for the first time in the past half a century have returned to Lebanon the right to make decisions" and engage in talks independently.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect earlier on April 17. The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump’s mediation. This agreement is seen as the first step toward a negotiating process on a long-term deal between the two countries.