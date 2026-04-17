Trump says may travel to Pakistan for signing agreement with Iran — agency

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is still undecided about who will lead the US delegation to the talks with the Iranians to sign an agreement and did not rule out he would do this himself, Bloomberg said, citing a phone interview with the US leader.

When asked whether he would travel to Pakistan, which hosted the last round of talks, Trump said, "I may."

The US delegation to the last weekend’s round of negotiations with Iran was led by Vice President JD Vance and Trump said that he was looking at seconding him, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Wirkoff to the talks.