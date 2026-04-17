UN chief hails Hormuz Strait’s opening to commercial vessels

UNITED NATIONS, April 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Iran’s statement on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels for the remaining period of the ceasefire, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement today by the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire. The Secretary-General considers this a step in the right direction. The United Nations’ position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz to be respected by all parties," he said.

The UN chief reiterated his full support for the diplomatic efforts "to find a peaceful path forward out of the current conflict in the Middle East" and expressed hope that "together with the ceasefire, this measure will contribute to creating confidence between the parties and strengthen the ongoing dialogue facilitated by Pakistan."

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that following the enforcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of commercial vessels. Nevertheless, the White House said that the US military will continue the naval blockade of Iran.