MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has openly criticized US foreign policy, asserting, "You are not democrats." In an interview with RT, he pointedly addressed various American actions, stating, "Your policies in Venezuela, the threats to Cuba, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other interventions reveal that you are true dictators. You do not embody democracy."

Lukashenko further underscored that such policies fundamentally violate the most basic human right - the right to life. He remarked, "If you truly support human rights, then allow people to exercise their most vital right - the right to live. People, especially children, want to live. Yet, you kill them. This stark reality completely contradicts any claims you make about defending human rights."

The Belarusian leader argued that US actions are driven by strategic interests rather than genuine commitments to democracy or human rights. Citing potential military intervention against Iran, he suggested that such moves are motivated by the desire to control vital energy resources. "The pursuit of oil and gas is the real motive," Lukashenko said. "You extract these resources by any means necessary, including military force. You're prepared to bomb, destroy, and dominate - disregarding human rights. This is the true essence of dictatorship."

Additionally, Lukashenko claimed that the United States itself suffers from a lack of genuine democracy. "You talk about human rights and democracy, but in reality, nothing truly changes within your own borders. Perhaps, then, you are practicing a form of internal dictatorship?" he challenged.