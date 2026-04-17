Belarusian president talks with RT about future of country, potential meeting with Trump

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the RT television channel in which he spoke about the future of the republic, a big deal with the United States, and the possibility of a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, the BelTA news agency reported.

Among other topics: the special path of the US to resuming cooperation with Russia - through Belarus. Additionally, the discussion touched on the geopolitical situation in the world, the situation in individual countries, including the conflict in the Middle East. Lukashenko, in particular, shared his vision of what the war of the US and Israel against Iran has shown the whole world.

According to BelTA, questions also concerned Belarus’s relations with EU countries, especially neighboring countries, and Lukashenko's friendly relations with world leaders. Furthermore, aspects of the domestic agenda in the republic were touched upon: ensuring security and the significance of nuclear weapons, the system of governing the country. The head of state answered the question of to whom he reports and how he sees the future of Belarus.

The interview lasted almost two hours, with RT's Rick Sanchez asking the questions.