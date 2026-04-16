Google back online in Iran after 47-day shutdown — source

TEHRAN, April 16. /TASS/. The Google search engine has resumed operation in Iran, where internet access had been unavailable for more than 47 days amid the country’s military conflict with the United States and Israel, a local resident told TASS.

"Yes, it works. And the [Google] translator works too," the agency’s source said.

He noted that the Google homepage opens and searches can be performed, but links to websites are not clickable.

Earlier, the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported that internet access in Iran had been almost completely cut off for more than 47 days.