Australia may take part in Hormuz Strait mission in case of lasting ceasefire — official

SYDNEY, April 14. /TASS/. Australia may take part in efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz if a lasting ceasefire is achieved, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said.

"We’re deeply invested in having an open Strait of Hormuz and the global fuel supply chain return to normality. We’re working with all of our partners, and that includes the US, but we are very much working with countries like the UK and France," he pointed out.

"Right now, you know, that is very uncertain, and we really need to see what plays out throughout the remainder of the ceasefire, and as to what the circumstances are in the Strait of Hormuz which would allow some effort to begin," Marles noted.

Earlier, Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite said that "the best way to get a lasting peace <...> is a negotiated settlement."

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran.