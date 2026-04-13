Netanyahu says discussed results of US-Iran talks in Islamabad with Vance

TEL AVIV, April 13. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had had a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss the results of the talks between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad.

"I spoke yesterday with Vice President JD Vance. He called me from his plane on the way back from Islamabad. He briefed me in detail, as members of this administration do daily, on the progress of the negotiations; in this case, the collapse of the negotiations," he said at a weekly cabinet meeting, as cited by his office.

Then, he recounted the American version of events, according to which the negotiations had allegedly ended in a failure due to the Iranian delegation's stance. Apart from that, Netanyahu said that Vance had reassured him that Washington is still insisting that Iran cede all of its stockpiles of enriched uranium and completely abandon its enrichment activities in the future. "This is their focus, and of course, it is important to us as well," he stressed.

He once again rejected allegations about differences between Israel and the United States about Iran. "The talk as if there is a disconnect between us is the complete opposite. Anyone who was around during this call [with Vance], and during the daily conversations we hold with the President [of the US Donald Trump] and his people, his staff, can testify to that. This is coordination like never before," he said.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.