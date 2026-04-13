US believes it has right to seize ships under Strait of Hormuz blockade — agency

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The United States has unveiled a plan to blockade Iranian ports and said it may seize ships violating the measures in the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing the document.

According to the notice, the blockade takes effect at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. GMT), and vessels in Iranian waters are ordered to leave by that time. Otherwise, they will be subject to interception, diversion, and seizure, the document states.

The report adds that the blockade will extend along the entire Iranian coastline, including areas east of the Strait of Hormuz. Neutral vessels will not be prevented from transiting the strait if they are bound for or departing from non-Iranian ports; however, they may still be inspected for contraband cargo.