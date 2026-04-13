Russia could play impactful role in Middle East peace process — Hezbollah

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement sees Russia as being in a good position to help resolve the Middle East crisis, said Mahmoud Qamati, Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah’s political council.

"On our part, we are very positive about Russia, its policies in the region, its commitment to international law and to protecting the rights of individuals and countries in accordance with that international law," he told Vesti in an interview. "Today, thanks to its sincere ties with Iran, Lebanon and many Arab countries in the region, Russia could play a role [in resolving the Middle Eastern crisis], and this is what we hope for."

Qamati believes that the US is running amok in the region.

"However, the United States and [its leader Donald] Trump in particular asked Russia to influence Iran and seek a ceasefire. Sooner or later, they will need Russia," he said.