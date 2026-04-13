Trump realizes US 'quagmire' in Iran possible — WP

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that further military escalation and a land operation in Iran may bog the country down in the Middle East, Washington Post political commentator David Ignatius quoted sources as saying.

They said Trump recognized that "a ground attack or other military escalation might lead the US into a quagmire." The column says that Middle Eastern wars are easy to unleash, but hard to curtail.

This means Washington will tighten its economic grip on Tehran.

The US and Iran held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf,, while the American was headed by Vice President JD Vance. There is no information about new talks.