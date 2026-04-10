Lebanon wants ceasefire before entering into talks with Israel, diplomatic source says

BEIRUT, April 10. /TASS/. Lebanon wants a ceasefire to be laid down with Israel before entering into bilateral peace negotiations, an Arab diplomatic source in Beirut told TASS.

"The Lebanese side insists that negotiations should begin only after all military actions on the country's territory have ceased," the source indicated.

The diplomatic source emphasized that the first meeting of the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors on Tuesday, April 14, in Washington under US auspices will be preliminary in nature. He clarified that these will be preparatory consultations with the participation of the US ambassador to Beirut, Michel Issa, stressing that a ceasefire is a necessary condition for further contacts with Israel.

The negotiations between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations will be "direct, sponsored, and guaranteed by the United States," the source noted.

"The international pressure after the intensive bombardment of Beirut on April 8 pushed Israel to reduce military escalation and agree to direct negotiations with Lebanon," he said.

The Lebanese delegation will be headed by Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh-Mouawad and will include Simon Karam, the former head of the negotiating team that engaged the Israeli side in the city of Ras al-Naqoura in 2025, the news agency Naharnet reported. The Israeli delegation will be headed by Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter.