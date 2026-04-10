Zelensky fears US may withdraw from Ukraine talks in August

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Ukraine fears that due to preparations for the midterm elections to the House of Representatives, which will take place in the US in September, Washington will focus more on domestic issues and withdraw from the talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict in August if there are no results, Vladimir Zelensky told reporters.

"In my opinion, the Americans will not give anyone more time for this dialogue. With the start of summer, the US will become even more engrossed in domestic processes, such as the elections. I think they have a domestic political deadline of sorts: roughly August," the Obschestvennoye news outlet quoted him as saying

Earlier, Kiev officials acknowledged that the American side is currently "heavily occupied with Iran." For this reason, the visit to Kiev by representatives of US President Donald Trump - special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, the US leader’s son-in-law - which the Ukrainian authorities are counting on, has not yet been confirmed. The day before, Zelensky stated that the date of such a trip could be announced after April 12.