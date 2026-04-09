About 500 people killed in drone strikes in Sudan since start of year — newspaper

NAIROBI, April 9. /TASS/. About 500 people have been killed in drone strikes on civilian targets in Sudan over the past three months, the Sudan Tribune newspaper reports.

The conflicting sides have sharply ramped up drone strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, killing hundreds and destroying vital facilities, the newspaper writes.

An estimated 480-500 people have died from direct drone strikes on civilian targets since January, with over 1,200 others wounded. The United Nations had previously reported similar numbers.

The newspaper notes that attacks on medical facilities are especially concerning. At least 18 medical facilities were struck by drones in the first quarter of this year, forcing four major hospitals to shut down completely. The World Health Organization documented five attacks on medical facilities in the first 50 days of 2026, killing 69 people.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 over disagreements between the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan (an interim governing body) and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The clashes that began in Sudan’s capital quickly spread nationwide. Experts estimate at least 40,000 people have died from the conflict, some 14 million have fled their homes, and many face famine.