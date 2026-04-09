EU air regulator extends restrictions for flights to Middle East until April 24

BRUSSELS, April 9. /TASS/. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) extended the recommendations for airlines not to make flights over the conflict zone in the Middle East until April 24.

The validity of the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) was extended until April 24, 2026. "No changes to the content," EASA said. The bulletin covers the airspace of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The previous recommendation was in effect until April 10.