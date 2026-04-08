US, Iran to meet for talks this weekend in Islamabad — White House

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will leave for Pakistan this weekend for negotiations with the Iranian delegation, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"I can announce that the president is dispatching his negotiating team, led by the Vice President of United States, JD Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend," she told a news briefing.

"The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning, local time, and we know we look forward to those in person meetings."