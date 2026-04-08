Israel bears full responsibility for missile attack on Beirut — Lebanese president

BEIRUT, April 8. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israel for continuing attacks on Beirut, its suburbs, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern regions of the country.

"Israel bears full responsibility for the missile attack on neighborhoods in central Beirut; this dangerous escalation will only lead to further tension and instability in a region that most of all needs de-escalation," the head of the republic said in a statement received by TASS from the presidential press service.

With the attack, Israel "is increasing its aggression and disregarding all human values." "We call on the UN Security Council to take measures to put an end to these criminal acts that threaten universal peace and security," the president emphasized in his message.