White House to lower request for funding operation in Iran to $80-100 bln — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US administration will lower its request to Congress for additional funding of the operation in Iran from over $200 billion to $80-100 billion, The Washington Post said.

According to the newspaper, no final decision has been made regarding the amount of money to be requested. It is also unclear when the administration will send the request.

In March, The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon had asked Congress to allocate over $200 billion to continue the operation in Iran.