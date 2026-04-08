Israeli army calls on civilians to evacuate from southern suburbs of Beirut

TUNIS, April 8. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues operations against the Hezbollah Shia movement in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital of Beirut and urges local residents to evacuate, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.

"The Israel Defense Forces continues operations and attacks on Hezbollah’s military facilities in the southern suburbs. <...> In order to stay safe, you need to evacuate immediately," he wrote on X in Arabic.

According to Adraee, the warning primarily applies to the Shia neighborhoods of Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, Haret Hreik, Shiyyah, Bourj el-Barajneh and Hadath.