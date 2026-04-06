Trump shows West's true colors on democracy, human rights — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 6. /TASS/. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko believes that US President Donald Trump has shown Washington's and West's true colors with his recent statements, and it isn't pretty, according to BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko said that the world has many problems, one of them being that some countries have too many weapons.

"All these issues and others must be resolved peacefully, realizing that none of us will help anyone if we do not help ourselves," the Belarusian president told CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

"You see how the world is developing. It is unclear, which direction it will develop in, how international relations will be built. The position of the United States and the West as a whole has already been completely exposed. And thank God that Trump cleared the situation up, so now we understand where they stand on ‘human rights’, on ‘democracy’, and some other issues," Lukashenko said.