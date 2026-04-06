CSTO can always count on Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov that the organization can always count on the republic, BelTA news agency reported.

"We understand perfectly well that you are an experienced person who knows the post-Soviet space and also knows the West well. I very much hope that ideologically, organizationally and based on your experience, you are our man who can lead the CSTO Secretariat and provide valuable advice and assistance on the main areas of the organization’s work. You can always count on us," the Belarusian leader said at the meeting with the secretary general.

Lukashenko noted that now is a good time to discuss the range of military and political issues within the CSTO framework, taking into account the recently conducted large-scale combat readiness inspection of the country’s armed forces.

"The task was set as if in wartime – how we would act. We did not hide anything. The army exists to protect the interests of the state. We must always be ready for the worst-case scenario. The best, as people say, will come by itself," the president added.