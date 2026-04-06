Hegseth could be next to get the ax over Iran — Turkish columnist

ANKARA, April 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump could fire Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth if things in Iran keep going south, Fatih Cekirge, a columnist for the Hurriyet newspaper said, commenting on recent resignations in the US military apparatus and the operation to rescue the radar operator of an F-15E fighter jet shot down over Iran.

"It wouldn't shock anyone if Trump were to replace the secretary of war [Hegseth] some time soon," the columnist noted. "The recent farewell message from dismissed US Army Chief of Staff Randy George may have caused some issues. Some think that Hegseth shifted the blame [for failures] onto the chief of staff," he added.

According to him, Trump is feeling the heat over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian downings of US aircraft. In this situation, he may take a tough stance toward NATO because the alliance is not helping him in the Strait, the columnist pointed out. "He may also cancel [his] attendance at the NATO summit in Ankara. Or at least we may hear him threaten to do so," Cekirge wrote.

The columnist said that CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper becomes a person of interest for the White House amid all these troubles. He noted that Cooper led the rescue operation to save the F-15E crew member.

"Admiral Brad Cooper was at the very center of the most important stage of this operation. He worked in Iraq and Syria, knows the region well and has contacts there," the columnist said. "During the conflict in Syria, he developed plans and conducted operations together with the CIA to organize the ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’," he added. "Cooper has repeatedly visited Erbil, met with Kurdish regional leadership and commanders of Kurdish armed groups, and was involved in preparing and coordinating their actions," he continued.

He concluded that if Iran continues to exert pressure in the Strait of Hormuz, attacks Gulf countries, does not accept Trump’s demands and continues to shoot down US military aircraft, the US president will be backed into a corner.

"In that case, Trump will either try to avoid responsibility by making significant changes to his cabinet, including the secretary of war, and then shifting the blame onto other officials," the columnist said. "Or he will start accusing NATO of insufficient support and issue threats, signaling the formation of a new alliance," he added.

The Washington Post reported on April 3 that the US Department of War had removed Army Chief of Staff Randy George and several generals from their posts. Earlier last year, media also reported the resignation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown.