All nuclear incident risks averted by Zaporozhye NPP personnel

MELITOPOL, April 6. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has seen not a single risk of a nuclear incident amid shelling attacks by the Ukrainian army and the loss of external power supply, with this fact being reaffirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ZNPP spokeswoman, Yevgenia Yashina, told TASS.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on April 5 that the state corporation was ready to share with Iran its practices of running the ZNPP amid hostilities that could be useful for the Bushehr NPP.

"Indeed, as a power plant under an unprecedented pressure - from a complete outage of external power supply for more than a month to direct shelling attacks on the industrial zone, we have received a unique experience no one in the world has. The IAEA has reaffirmed: even in such an environment, the ZNPP personnel have managed to prevent any risks of a nuclear incident," Yashina said.