Iran condemns attack on its heavy water facility as assault on science

RABAT, April 6. /TASS/. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) believes that attacks on heavy water facilities threaten science and human progress.

A recent US-Israeli attack on the AEOI’s heavy water facility is "a crime against science, human health and progress," the Organization said in a statement. However, despite enemy strikes, "neither scientific progress nor the desire to serve peace and health globally will stop" in Iran, the AEOI noted.

On March 27, Iran reported a US and Israeli attack on a heavy water facility in Khondab to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).