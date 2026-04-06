US has already spent over $42 bln on military operation in Iran — portal

NEW YORK, April 6. /TASS/. The military operation in Iran has cost the US over $42.1 billion in nearly 37 days of fighting, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker portal.

The portal's real-time tracking is based on a Pentagon briefing for the US Congress on March 10, which stated that Washington spent $11.3 billion in the first six days of hostilities in the Middle East and plans to spend an additional $1 billion each subsequent day of the conflict.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.