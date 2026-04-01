US will end its campaign against Iran within 2-3 weeks — American leader

WASHINGTON, April 1. /TASS/. The United States will wind down its military campaign against Iran within two or three weeks, US President Donald Trump said.

"I think, in two or three weeks we’ll leave because there’s no reason for us to do this," he said during a conversation with reporters at the White House as he commented on the progress of the military operation against Iran.

"We’re finishing the job, and, I think, within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer we’ll do the job," Trump said.

"We have had regime change [in Iran]. Regime change was not one of the things I had as a goal. I had one goal: they will have no nuclear weapon. And that goal has been attained, they will not have nuclear weapons," he added.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. Iran launched retaliatory operations against Israel and US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.