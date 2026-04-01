Vessels violating Iran’s Strait of Hormuz law to be forcibly detained — Majlis member

RABAT, April 1. /TASS/. Any vessel that fails to adhere to Iran's laws regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be seized by the Islamic Republic’s forces, a member of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) said.

"A new law has been passed regulating passage through the strait," an Iranian MP was quoted as saying by the Ash-Sharq TV channel. "Any vessel that violates this law will be stopped by Iranian forces," he added.

"The toll for crossing the strait will be charged in the Iranian national currency, the rial," the Majlis member said. "The era of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is over," he noted.